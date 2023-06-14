Technology

WhatsApp introduces video messages feature on Android and iOS beta

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 14, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

Video messages is currently available only to beta users

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called video messages. It is currently available via the Android and iOS beta versions of the popular instant messaging app. Users will now be able to send short videos of up to 60 seconds. It's important to mention that this feature is not the same as the regular video files you send. Let's see what's different.

Why does this story matter?

We already knew WhatsApp was working on a video message feature, thanks to WABetaInfo. The new functionality not only makes it faster and easier to communicate but also adds to the user experience. Considering that the video messages feature is under testing on the beta channel, we can expect it to get a wider rollout soon.

The feature will help you send real-time information

Video messages make it easier to relay real-time information, say you're on vacation and want to give a quick glimpse of your surroundings to friends. To record a video message, you have to tap the microphone button within the chat bar to switch to video mode. Then hold the camera icon to record your message. The feature is end-to-end encrypted.

The feature is currently available only to beta users

Unlike the usual pre-recorded video files, you cannot forward or save video messages on WhatsApp. However, if it is not sent as a 'view once' message, you will be able to screen-record or screenshot the message. The feature is currently accessible only to beta users as part of the iOS and Android beta updates, carrying versions 23.12.0.71 and 2.23.13.4, respectively.

WhatsApp is releasing a screen-sharing feature on Windows beta

In addition, WhatsApp is also rolling out a screen-sharing feature for Windows. The feature lets you share your on-screen content—either a specific window or the entire screen—with all participants during a video call. It is currently limited to beta users.

WhatsApp recently introduced Channels

Last week, WhatsApp launched a new feature called Channels, a broadcasting tool meant for one-to-many conversations. Within Channels, admins can send texts, polls, videos, and photos. But since the feature works one way, users cannot reply to those messages. Users' phone numbers will not be visible to others within channels. The feature will be accessible in more regions in the coming weeks.