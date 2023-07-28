Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 28 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 28, 2023 | 10:01 am 2 min read

The game was released in 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX enhances the in-game combat experience by offering free accessories. Each day, the game creators distribute a fresh set of redeemable codes that allow individuals to unlock exclusive rewards without any charges. The bonuses increase the chances of in-game survival and improve the scoreboard standings. Check out the codes for today and the steps to redeem them.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is highly popular in India's Android ecosystem. It accounts for more than 100 million downloads and holds a favorable rating of 4.3 on the Play Store. As a token of appreciation, the game developers offer redeemable codes that allow players to collect free rewards. The redeemed items can be used to customize characters or weapons for free.

Codes are valid for a limited timeframe

Gamers can redeem Free Fire MAX codes via the rewards redemption site only by using the official login credentials. Guest IDs are not permitted. In addition, the codes have a single-use restriction per account. They can be claimed only by players on the Indian servers. The codes are valid for a limited duration. They should be redeemed between 12-18 hours.

Here are the codes for July 28

The Free Fire MAX codes for July 28 are listed below. FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ. NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG.

Follow these steps to claim rewards

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, or other credentials, and log in to your gaming account. Type a code into the text field, click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up a reward from the game's notification panel.

Here are some alternatives to Free Fire MAX

If you want to try battle royale games other than Free Fire MAX, visit the Google Play Store and check out titles such as BGMI, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty. Each game offers a different set of features and experiences.