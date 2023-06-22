Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 22

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 22, 2023 | 10:26 am 2 min read

The game was released in 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021. In order to eliminate monotony, the developers of the game provide a number of additional in-game supplies on a daily basis. These extra in-game collectibles can be purchased using real money. Players who are unwilling to spend resources can get them for free by means of redeemable codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has amassed a sizeable user base in India mainly due to the improved gameplay, the free rewards redemption program, and regular updates. The game is currently available only to Android users. It has managed to score a favorable rating on Google Play Store and has already passed the 100 million downloads mark.

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive

There are a few rules for redeeming the codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website and Indian servers. Users can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each redeemable code is accessible only once. The redeemable codes are time-sensitive and have to be redeemed before they expire.

Here are the codes for today

Check out the codes for today. You can get access to in-game supplies like loot crates, premium bundles, costumes, reward points, weapons, and royale vouchers. FF11-WFN-PP956, MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, visit the game's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Twitter, Huawei, Apple, Facebook, or VK gaming credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, select "Confirm," and then click "Ok." You can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section after every successful redemption.

