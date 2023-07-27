Technology

ASUS Vivobook 16X (2023) gets attractive discounts on Amazon

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 27, 2023 | 06:19 pm 2 min read

ASUS laptops are known for offering powerful performance and long-lasting battery life, and the Vivobook 16X is no different. Equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and an impressive 16-inch display, the device is perfect for myriad tasks. The laptop, which made its debut earlier this year, is now available at a discount on Amazon. Let's take a look at the offers.

Take a look at the offers

The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2023) carries a price tag of Rs. 86,990 for the 8GB RAM model. However, it is currently selling for Rs. 62,990 on Amazon. The 16GB RAM variant priced at Rs. 90,990 is now available for Rs. 70,990 on the e-commerce platform. Users can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,750 on select bank cards.

ASUS Vivobook 16X (2023) features a compact design, slim bezels, a fingerprint reader, a backlit chiclet keyboard, and a MIL-STD-810H military-grade build quality. The laptop sports a 16.0-inch Full-HD+(1200x1920 pixels) LED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 100% sRGB color gamut. Dimensions-wise, it measures 18.9mm in thickness. The device comes in Indie Black and Cool Silver colorways.

The laptop supports Bluetooth 5

The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2023) includes multiple Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi.

The device runs on Windows 11 Home

ASUS Vivobook 16X (2023) is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 8GB/16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 (Home) and comes pre-loaded with MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity. It packs a 63Wh battery, that can charge up to 50% within 30 minutes.

How to bag the deal?

Head to Amazon, and search for ASUS Vivobook 16X (2023). You can also exchange an old laptop and get up to Rs. 12,050 compensated against your current purchase. However, the exchange offer is currently available in certain cities only. Enter your delivery address to see if your location is on the list. Ensure you check out the bank offers before you make the payment.