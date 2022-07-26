Technology

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, G14, Flow X16 laptops launched

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 26, 2022, 06:46 pm 2 min read

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Flow X16 are powered by AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has introduced its new gaming laptops in India, namely the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Flow X16. The laptops are packed with AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors and a MUX Switch for enhanced gaming performance. The devices are up for grabs via the company's e-store as well as other multi-brand retail outlets and e-commerce websites such as Flipkart and Amazon.

ASUS is actively strengthening its presence in India's gaming laptop market.

The company has added new models to its Zephyrus and Flow line-ups as well as updated its Zephyrus G15 and Flow X13 laptops.

With hi-end hardware, the devices aim to deliver robust gaming performance and take on rival offerings from Dell, HP, as well as Lenovo.

Laptop #1 ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 has a 16.0-inch ROG Nebula Display with up to 4K resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate. Its 14.1-inch secondary display features a 3840x1100 pixels resolution. The laptop is backed by AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, with up to 16GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and a 90Wh battery.

Laptop #2 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ROG Zephyrus G14 has a 14.0-inch ROG Nebula Display with QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, with up to 8GB of Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 76Wh battery with 240W fast-charging. It has support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Laptop #3 ASUS ROG Flow X16

The ASUS ROG Flow X16 sports a 16.0-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) ROG Nebula display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR. It draws power from an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, paired with up to 8GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The device houses a 90Wh battery with 240W fast-charging.

Information What is the cost of the laptops?

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, G14, and Flow X16 start at Rs. 2,49,990, Rs. 1,46,990, and Rs. 1,71,990, respectively. They are available for purchase from the brand's official store, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner retail outlets.