Garena Free Fire MAX: Check codes for July 26

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 26, 2023 | 10:16 am 2 min read

The game was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with friends is always exciting. More so, when you get free access to a number of additional collectibles that help improve your gaming strategies. Garena Free Fire MAX has a rewards redemption program that provides exclusive gaming items to players on a daily basis at no additional cost. Take a look at today's codes and how to redeem them.

Free Fire MAX garnered immense popularity after it was released in September 2021. It is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire. The game is currently available only on the Android platform and boasts over 100 million downloads. In order to eliminate monotony, the creators of the game generate codes that can be redeemed to collect additional gaming supplies.

There are a few ground rules for redeeming the codes

Free Fire MAX's codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and by those on Indian servers. Users are only allowed to log in using their official gaming credentials. Guest IDs are not permitted. Each alphanumeric redeemable code is valid only once. Further, the codes are time-sensitive and are valid only for 12-18 hours from the time of release.

Check out the list of codes for today

Here are the codes for today: FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, PQR3-BKUI-7LT7, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA, FF11-HHGC-GK3B, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF9M-J31C-XKRG. FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

First, head to Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using your registered Google, Twitter, Apple, Facebook, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, click "Confirm," and then tap "Ok." Following every successful redemption, the associated reward will be delivered to your in-game mail section.

