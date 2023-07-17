Technology

Apple M3-powered iMac, MacBooks coming in October: Report

Written by Akash Pandey July 17, 2023 | 02:04 pm 3 min read

Apple recently introduced 15-inch MacBook Air and new M2 Ultra-based Macs (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is gearing up to introduce an M3-powered Mac lineup in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Cupertino giant might hold a launch event in October, where it may unveil a refreshed version of the iMac, along with 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro models, with all three being powered by Apple's next-generation M3 chipset.

Why does this story matter?

Apple is prepping for the iPhone 15 series in September. According to Gurman, the brand's primary focus after the release of the smartphones will be the upcoming M3-powered iMac and MacBooks. It may appear that M3-powered devices are arriving too soon, especially M2 Ultra-powered models were released only recently. Per rumors, the M2 chip lineup was delayed probably due to supply chain issues.

Macs with M3 Pro, M3 Max chips will debut later

Apple may unveil its first line of M3-powered Macs in October, with the iMac and 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The Cupertino giant introduced the MacBook Air 15 and refreshed the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models only recently. Hence, their upgraded versions may likely come later. The Pros will run M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, respectively, and may arrive in 2024.

Just a silicon upgrade or there's more?

Apart from the chipset, Apple isn't expected to upgrade the spec-sheet for upcoming Macs. The 13-inch MacBook Air/Pro models, along with the 24-inch iMac may retain the form factor and specifications of their outgoing versions. The last time Apple released a colorful, redesigned iMac was more than two years ago. The larger, potentially up to 32-inch iMac may show up in late 2024.

M3-powered iPad Pros may arrive next year

More M3-powered Apple products might be on the horizon, but they won't be seen in 2023. According to Gurman, the brand will include its third-generation chip on new iPad Pro models with OLED displays. However, the journalist is vague about the launch date, stating that the M3-powered iPad Pros may arrive only next year. A faster iPad Air model is also in the works.

Apple M3 will be a 3nm-based chipset

Apple's M3 chip is expected to have the same number of cores as its predecessor but with improved performance and efficiency, as a result of being manufactured using TSMC's N3E 3nm fabrication process. This should make upcoming Apple devices more powerful than their predecessors, which use TSMC's 5nm technology. The upcoming Macs/iPads could see a significant boost in terms of power and performance.

A full-blown event or press release for M3-powered Macs?

Apple is gearing up for the launch of iPhone 15 series, along with the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. Following the launch event, the brand is unlikely to host another official event to introduce M3-powered Macs. Likewise, Gurman remained silent on whether Apple will hold a second formal event in October or if the new Macs will be revealed via press release.