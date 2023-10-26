Haier launches 4K OLED TVs starting at Rs. 1.59 lakh

By Sanjana Shankar 03:58 pm Oct 26, 2023

Both models support Google TV

Haier has introduced its C11 OLED TV line-up in India, featuring 55-inch and 65-inch models. The new TVs share several features including a bezel-free screen, an elegant metal base, and an OLED panel with 4K resolution, a brightness of up to 1,000 nits, and HDR10+ compatibility. Equipped with Harman Kardon speakers, both TV models operate on Google TV platform.

Display and software features

The Haier C11 OLED TVs feature a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 178-degree viewing angle, an expansive color range, a high contrast ratio, a borderless design, and a 0.1 response time. Both models are compatible with Dolby Vision IQ. They provide Google Assistant support and Chromecast capabilities. They also include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for seamless performance.

Connectivity and audio capabilities

Haier's C11 OLED TVs come with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, four HDMI inputs, and two USB 2.0 ports, among other connectivity options. The integrated 50-watt Harman Kardon speakers produce crisp dialogue, deep bass, and dynamic audio for an immersive listening experience. The TVs also support Dolby Atmos technology for superior sound quality. For gamers, they offer Motion Compensation Technology, Double-Line Gate, and VRR/ALLM gaming modes.

Pricing and availability

The 55-inch version retails for Rs. 1.59 lakh while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 2.16 lakh. Starting today, they can be purchased via Haier's online store and other leading retail outlets in the country.