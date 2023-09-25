This NSFW chatbot lets you explore virtual intimacy through erotica

Written by Rishabh Raj September 25, 2023 | 03:44 pm 2 min read

OpenAI has taken decisive action to clamp down on chatbots created using its platform that offers NSFW capabilities (Photo credit: Janitor AI)

Janitor AI, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot created by Jan Zoltkowski, has recently stirred controversy due to its NSFW (not-safe-for-work) feature. The platform, powered by ChatGPT, allows users to engage in erotic conversations with user-generated chatbot personalities based on popular characters from various media. Its rapid rise in popularity began when it started trending on TikTok and Reddit.

Diverse user-generated characters offered

Unlike other AI chatbots, Janitor AI enables users to converse with a wide range of user-generated personalities, including Miles Morales from Earth 42, a mafia boss, Simon "Ghost" Riley from Task Force 141, Kratos from God of War, and Deadpool. These personalities are inspired by books, films, TV shows, and video games. Users can customize the AI's character traits, likes and dislikes, and more through chat prompts.

OpenAI took proactive measures against Janitor AI

OpenAI has taken decisive action to clamp down on chatbots created using its platform that offer NSFW capabilities. In July, OpenAI issued a cease and desist letter to the owners of Janitor AI, resulting in the platform being shut down. This move sparked disappointment among users. Despite the platform's closure, users have found alternative methods to access Janitor AI. According to reports, one can still utilize Janitor AI by enrolling as an OpenAI developer, which comes with associated costs.

