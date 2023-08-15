How Amazon is using AI to enhance your shopping experience

Written by Athik Saleh August 15, 2023 | 01:34 pm 2 min read

Amazon is using generative AI to summarize reviews (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon has introduced a generative AI feature that can enhance the shopping experience on the platform. The feature efficiently summarizes product reviews, allowing shoppers to quickly understand customer opinions without the need to read individual reviews. These AI-generated summaries, currently accessible to a select group of mobile shoppers in the US, extract common themes and present them in a concise, easy-to-read paragraph.

AI summaries on Amazon are dependent on the training data

The company is currently testing AI-generated review highlights on a "broad selection of products." The feature will be expanded to more product categories over time. AI summaries on Amazon bring the focus on fake reviews as any AI-generated information is entirely dependent on the data the AI is trained on. Amazon has often struggled with fake, misleading, and paid reviews.

Amazon will use verified purchases for review summaries

Amazon said it is using machine learning models to counter fake reviews on the e-commerce platform by analyzing "thousands of data points," including sign-in activity, review history, and unusual behavior. The company will only use verified purchases to summarize reviews. In addition to AI-generated review summaries, Amazon is launching a product insights feature that emphasizes common themes found in customer reviews.

