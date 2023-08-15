Technology

Xiaomi beats Google in bringing generative AI to voice assistants

Written by Athik Saleh August 15, 2023 | 11:30 am 2 min read

XiaoAI got AI capabilities before Google Assistant (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Voice assistants were once considered futuristic. However, they have almost become obscure in the AI era. Well, not if they get a generative AI makeover. Google plans to supercharge its Assistant with AI. However, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has beaten Google to it. At its mega launch event, the company showcased its voice assistant, XiaoAI, with generative AI prowess.

The new XiaoAI can answer questions intelligently

The generative AI-powered XiaoAI is similar to mainstream AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard. It can intelligently answer users' questions and hold conversations. It can also help with copywriting, offer summarization and translation in real-time, and even generate pictures based on text prompts. The new XiaoAI is currently in testing. The company has started recruiting testers.

Google is working on revamping Assistant with AI capabilities

Recently, a Google internal email revealed that the company is working on revamping its Assistant. As part of the process, the tech giant is already reorganizing the Assistant division. The features of the new Assistant are unclear, but Google could use the same technology behind Bard. XiaoAI's generative AI upgrade shouldn't affect Google as XiaoAI is limited to China as of now.

Companies believe AI can help voice assistants stay relevant

It seems there is a consensus among companies that voice assistants need a generative AI upgrade to be relevant. Like Google, Amazon also plans to improve Alexa with AI capabilities. Apple's Siri could join the pack. Meanwhile, Microsoft has discontinued its digital assistant Cortana, as the company is fully focused on AI. Can AI help voice assistants? We will have to wait and see.