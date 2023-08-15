Technology

WhatsApp introduces AI-generated stickers for beta users

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 15, 2023 | 05:55 pm 1 min read

The feature is currently limited to the Android beta channel

WhatsApp is currently testing AI-generated stickers, a feature that allows users to create and share personalized stickers based on text prompts. This new functionality appears to be similar to Midjoureny or OpenAI's DALL-E models. It was spotted testing on WhatsApp's Android beta channel. Although the specific generative AI model used by WhatsApp remains unknown, WABetaInfo claims it uses "a secure technology offered by Meta."

AI-generated stickers will be 'easily recognizable'

The feature is accessible from the in-app sticker panel, per WABetaInfo. You can enter a prompt describing the kind of sticker you want and WhatsApp will generate stickers accordingly, post which you can share them in chats. AI-generated stickers will be "easily recognizable." This suggests there could be a label or indication to show the stickers were generated using AI.

Users can report stickers that they feel are inappropriate

The introduction of AI-generated stickers, however, raises concerns about the kind of content it will generate. While users have the option to report inappropriate stickers, it is still unclear what additional safeguards will be put in place for AI-generated stickers. Ensuring a balance between creative expression and user safety will be crucial for the successful integration of this new feature.