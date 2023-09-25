Huawei launches luxurious gold-clad smartwatch with two-way satellite connectivity support

Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 03:44 pm

Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition offers 14 days of battery life

Huawei introduced its first-ever gold-clad smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition, at the Mate 60 launch event in China. The luxurious timepiece is designed to attract elites, with its 18K gold design and highly perfected craftsmanship. The watch boasts a range of advanced features, including two-way satellite messaging and health monitoring capabilities. Its price for the Chinese market is yet to be announced. However, in Europe, the wearable costs €2,999 (nearly Rs. 2.65 lakh).

The watch bears a more durable design than regular model

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition features six sections of the bezel crafted from 18K gold. Other parts such as the crown, and butterfly buckle also use gold metal. The strap is made of titanium, and the 3D trapezoidal patterns are carved using a diamond-cut engraving process. The watch has undergone 24 processing techniques, making it 6-7 times sturdier and more corrosion-resistant than the standard edition.

Take a look at its specifications

The Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition sports a 1.5-inch (450x450 pixels) LTPO OLED display, with a 1-60Hz adaptive refresh rate. It supports up to 100-meter scuba diving, TruSeenTM 5.0 heart rate monitoring, TruSleepTM 3.0 sleep monitoring, real-time ECG analysis, vascular health, and SpO2 level monitoring. The wearable's 530mAh battery lasts nearly 14 days on normal usage and eight days with heavy usage. Its two-way Beidou-supported satellite messaging feature allows users to send/receive messages when the ground network is unavailable.

