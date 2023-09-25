Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro's specifications revealed ahead of launch

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 25, 2023 | 03:25 pm 2 min read

Render images showing the design of the upcoming Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Watch 2 Pro smartwatch, along with the latest 13T series smartphones, on September 26. The global launch event will take place in Berlin and will be streamed live on Xiaomi's official website. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has confirmed key specifications of Watch 2 Pro. The smartwatch is expected to feature a circular AMOLED display, Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, and MIUI Watch-based Wear OS.

Watch 2 Pro will offer 3-day battery life

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will likely have a stainless steel build and Gorilla Glass protection. It will come with a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display, boasting a resolution of 466x466 pixels. The smartwatch will have a water resistance rating of 5 ATM. Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, it will reportedly pack a 495mAh battery, offering up to 72 hours of battery life. It is said to come in black and brown shades.

Health features and connectivity options

The Watch 2 Pro will offer 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It could be the first smartwatch to run on MIUI Watch-based Wear OS. The smartwatch is expected to support a range of features, including sports tracking, body composition analysis, blood oxygen saturation and heart rate monitoring, and sleep and stress tracking, among others. Connectivity options should include LTE connectivity, contactless payment through NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro: Variants and pricing

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will be available in two variants: Wi-Fi and LTE. The Wi-Fi variant is expected to be priced at €269 (about Rs. 23, 800), while the LTE variant will cost €329 (approximately Rs. 29,100). Both the Watch 2 Pro and the Xiaomi 13T series smartphones will be launched globally on September 26, with more details to be revealed during the event in Berlin.

