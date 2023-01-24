Technology

Top 5 OLED TVs you can currently buy in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 24, 2023

OLED displays do not use a backlight because the individual pixels emit their own light, providing true black levels

OLED TVs offer a great viewing experience. They are thinner, energy-efficient, and deliver superior picture quality when compared to LED and QLEDs. And thanks to their wide viewing angles, you won't notice any degradation in lighting, contrast, or color range even if you are seated at an off-angle. Here are some of the best OLED TVs you can buy from LG, Sony, and Xiaomi.

LG A2 (48A2PSA) - Available at Rs. 69,990

The LG A2 (48A2PSA) offers a 48-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) OLED screen featuring Dolby Vision. The television boots LG's webOS. It houses a 20W dual speaker setup featuring Dolby Audio and Virtual Surround Sound. The device comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. It is powered by an α7 Gen5 AI processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Xiaomi OLED TV (O55M7-Z2IN) - Retailing at Rs. 99,999

The Xiaomi OLED TV (O55M7-Z2IN) has a 55-inch 4K OLED display with HDR10+ certification and Dolby Vision support. The device gets a 30W, eight-speaker setup supporting Dolby Atmos/DTS-X surround sound. It boots Android TV 11 OS and offers hands-free Google Assistant. The television is powered by a quad-core A73 chipset, paired with Vivid Picture Engine 2, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Sony Bravia (XR-55A80J) - Available at Rs. 1,19,990

The Sony Bravia (XR-55A80J) sports a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. It features color-enhancing technologies like XR Contrast Booster, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Motion Clarity. The television is powered by an XR Cognitive processor and houses a 30W quad-speaker setup featuring Dolby Atmos. It boots Google TV OS and comes with built-in Google Assistant.

LG A2 (65A2PSA) - Retailing at Rs. 1,50,640

The LG A2 (65A2PSA) gets a 65-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) OLED panel with Dolby Vision. It is equipped with a 20W dual speaker setup featuring Dolby Audio and Virtual Surround Sound. The television boots LG's webOS and comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. It is backed by an α7 Gen5 AI processor, mated with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Sony Bravia (XR-65A80K) - Available at Rs. 2,37,490

The Sony Bravia (XR-65A80K) boasts a 65-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. The television runs Google TV OS and gets built-in Google Assistant for hands-free accessibility. It is fueled by an XR Cognitive processor and comes with a 50W tri-speaker setup featuring Dolby Atmos. The device comes with several color and contrast-enhancing technologies for better viewing.