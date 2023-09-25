Google Pixel 8 series to get 7 years of support

Technology

Google Pixel 8 series to get 7 years of support

Written by Akash Pandey September 25, 2023 | 03:00 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 8 series will support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC

Google will introduce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4. Just a day ago, we learned about their pricing before the company could announce it. Now, the latest leak from 91mobiles, with the courtesy of tipster @Za_Raczke, reveals complete specifications of the Pixel 8 series smartphones, well ahead of their debut. The most intriguing thing to note is the fact that the devices will receive seven years of OS and security updates, up from five.

The Pixel 8 Pro will offer 2,400-nits of brightness

The Pixel 8 will flaunt a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, with a 60Hz-120Hz refresh rate and 2,000-nits of peak brightness. Contrarily, the Pixel 8 Pro will offer a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen with a 1Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. They will offer Gorilla Glass Victus and Victus 2 protection, respectively. That said, with 2,400-nits of maximum brightness, the Pixel 8 Pro should be the third brightest phone behind the OPPO Find X6 Pro (2,500-nits) and Xiaomi 13 Ultra (2,600-nits).

The devices are getting huge camera upgrades

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have a 50MP Octa PD wide rear camera with OIS. Besides, they will offer 12MP and 48MP Quad PD ultra-wide shooters, respectively. The Pixel 8 Pro will also include an additional 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera with OIS and Super Rez Zoom up to 30x. For selfies, both phones will feature a 10.5MP Dual PD camera on the front. These IP68-rated handsets will pack an array of new camera features.

The Pro model will offer up to 1TB of storage

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will use Tensor G3 SoC, with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, respectively. The 128GB and 265GB of UFS 3.1 storage will be common. However, the Pro trim will also offer 512GB and a 1TB option (in the US). Pixel 8 will house 4,575mAh battery, with 27W wired and 18W wireless charging. The Pro model will pack 5,050mAh battery, with 30W wired and 23W wireless charging. They will weigh 187g and 213g, respectively.

Pixel 8 series: Color options, price, and availability

The Pixel 8 will be offered in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose color options. It will start at $699, making it $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro will come in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay shades. This model will maintain its predecessor's price of $899. The devices will be up for pre-orders starting October 5, with open sales likely beginning from October 12.

Share this timeline