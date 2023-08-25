Technology

Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro may offer voice-based messaging feature

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 25, 2023 | 06:32 pm 2 min read

Google Assisant already lets users send messages and the latest voice-based feature could be a welcome enhancement. Representative image

Google is said to be working on a voice-based reply feature for the upcoming Pixel 8 series smartphones. This new feature will reportedly let users respond to message notifications, hands-free by means of voice commands. Users will be able to dictate messages through Google Assistant, streamlining the messaging process and making it more convenient and efficient compared to current methods.

Here's how the feature could work

Upon receiving a message notification, users could say "Reply" or "Hey Google, reply." This would prompt Google Assistant to request the message content from the user. After getting the content, Assistant will send the message. At present, users must read a message, instruct Assistant to send a message to a specific contact, and then compose their response. The rumored functionality would eliminate these extra steps, providing a faster and more convenient way to communicate through voice commands.

The feature could come to former Pixel models as well

It remains uncertain whether this voice-powered message reply feature will be available upon the Pixel 8's release or introduced later via a Feature Drop. The Pixel 8 series is expected to be released in October this year. Additionally, the functionality may come to other Pixel devices, either immediately or in the future. This would offer a wider range of users the opportunity to benefit from this convenient messaging option.

Google may introduce other AI-based features as well

The voice-based message feature is not the only enhancement expected to be seen in Pixel 8. Reports suggest Google will bring in an AI-based feature that will allow Pixel smartphone users to remove background noise from videos. Another feature is said to enhance the quality of group photos.