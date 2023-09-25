Meta Connect 2023: Expected announcements, event timings, how to watch

Technology

Meta Connect 2023: Expected announcements, event timings, how to watch

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 25, 2023 | 02:56 pm 2 min read

The highly anticipated Meta Quest 3 VR headset could be the highlight of the event (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta's annual conference, Meta Connect 2023, is set to take place on September 27 and 28. The event promises exciting announcements in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), new hardware and software, generative AI tools, as well as insights into the tech giant's plans for its metaverse technology. Meta's enthusiasm for AI will likely form the central theme at the upcoming event, showcasing the company's latest innovations in virtual and augmented reality technologies.

The event will commence with a keynote address from Zuckerberg

Meta's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will kick off the conference with a keynote speech on September 27 at 10:30pm PST, which translates to 11:00am on September 28 for those tuning in from India. Notably, these timings are from reports as Meta is yet to reveal the official time for the keynote. This year's event will go on for two days and will be held at Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The conference will be streamed live on Facebook.

The main highlight will be the Quest 3 VR headset

The highly anticipated Meta Quest 3 VR headset could be the highlight of the event. Attendees can expect to get an idea of its features along with availability details. From what we know, Quest 3 will feature a new design with three pill-shaped camera modules. It'll be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, Quest 2. The device will also offer compact controllers and a dock for quicker charging. The base model with 128GB storage will cost $499.

Other expected announcements

Additionally, we can anticipate getting a comprehensive overview of Meta's vision for the future of metaverse technology. Zuckerberg is also expected to discuss Meta's Large Language Models (LLMs), and applications that provide access to generative AI for customers. A new AI Chatbot with multiple personas may also be announced. With Quest 3's deep integration with Meta's metaverse platforms, the conference will likely provide a glimpse into the company's plans for this technology.

Share this timeline