Meta's upcoming AI chatbots to include Gen Z-focused 'sassy robot'

Technology

Meta's upcoming AI chatbots to include Gen Z-focused 'sassy robot'

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 25, 2023 | 09:48 am 2 min read

The tech giant is reportedly working on 'dozens' of such chatbots

Meta could soon unveil a generative AI chatbot, internally called "Gen AI Personas." It will have distinct personalities targeted at engaging younger audiences. The chatbot will have multiple colorful "personas" that are currently being tested internally by employees, per the Wall Street Journal. It is said to be launched during the Meta Connect event, set to start on September 27.

Meta is planning to create dozens of such chatbots

The "Gen AI Personas" chatbot will be primarily aimed at entertaining and engaging younger users. This includes a "sassy robot" inspired by Bender from Futurama and an overly curious Alvin the Alien. The company reportedly aims to create dozens of these bots, with some potentially focused on productivity, assisting users with tasks like coding and other work-related activities. Meta is also working on a chatbot creation tool that would allow celebrities to create their own chatbots for their fans.

The chatbot could be launched at Meta Connect 2023 event

Meta is said to have been working on its own, more generalized, chatbot personas for Facebook and Instagram. As Meta continues to develop and refine its chatbot technology, the potential for unique and interactive AI experiences grows, catering to a wide range of user interests and needs. At the upcoming Meta Connect 2023 event, we can expect the company to announce its new Meta Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and reveal more about metaverse.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2

Next question QUESTION 1 1/5 What year did Mark Zuckerberg co-found Facebook? a. 2002 b. 2003 c. 2004 d. 2005 Next question QUESTION 2 2/5 Which university did Mark Zuckerberg attend when he launched Facebook? a. Stanford University b. Massachusetts Institute of Technology c. Harvard University d. Yale University Next question QUESTION 3 3/5 What is the name of the film released in 2010 that depicts Zuckerberg's early career and the founding of Facebook? a. The Social Experiment b. The Social Network c. The Facebook Story d. The Zuckerberg Chronicles Next question QUESTION 4 4/5 In April 2018, Mark Zuckerberg testified before a Senate Committee regarding what major data breach scandal? a. Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data breach b. Facebook–Equifax data breach c. Facebook–Yahoo data breach d. Facebook–Experian data breach Next question QUESTION 5 5/5 Which philanthropic pledge did Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett sign in 2010? a. The Giving Pledge b. The Philanthropy Promise c. The Billionaire's Oath d. The Charity Commitment Results -results- -remarks- 10 Mark Zuckerberg: Latest News, News Articles, Photos, Videos - NewsBytes Question 1 What year did Mark Zuckerberg co-found Facebook? 2004 Question 2 Which university did Mark Zuckerberg attend when he launched Facebook? Harvard University Question 3 What is the name of the film released in 2010 that depicts Zuckerberg's early career and the founding of Facebook? The Social Network Question 4 In April 2018, Mark Zuckerberg testified before a Senate Committee regarding what major data breach scandal? Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data breach Question 5 Which philanthropic pledge did Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffett sign in 2010? The Giving Pledge

Share this timeline