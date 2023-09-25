Meta's upcoming AI chatbots to include Gen Z-focused 'sassy robot'
Meta could soon unveil a generative AI chatbot, internally called "Gen AI Personas." It will have distinct personalities targeted at engaging younger audiences. The chatbot will have multiple colorful "personas" that are currently being tested internally by employees, per the Wall Street Journal. It is said to be launched during the Meta Connect event, set to start on September 27.
Meta is planning to create dozens of such chatbots
The "Gen AI Personas" chatbot will be primarily aimed at entertaining and engaging younger users. This includes a "sassy robot" inspired by Bender from Futurama and an overly curious Alvin the Alien. The company reportedly aims to create dozens of these bots, with some potentially focused on productivity, assisting users with tasks like coding and other work-related activities. Meta is also working on a chatbot creation tool that would allow celebrities to create their own chatbots for their fans.
The chatbot could be launched at Meta Connect 2023 event
Meta is said to have been working on its own, more generalized, chatbot personas for Facebook and Instagram. As Meta continues to develop and refine its chatbot technology, the potential for unique and interactive AI experiences grows, catering to a wide range of user interests and needs. At the upcoming Meta Connect 2023 event, we can expect the company to announce its new Meta Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and reveal more about metaverse.