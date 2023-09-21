Meta Connect 2023 event starts September 27: What to expect

Technology

Meta Connect 2023 event starts September 27: What to expect

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 21, 2023 | 01:54 pm 2 min read

Meta could unveil its highly anticipated Quest 3 mixed-reality device

Meta Connect 2023, the tech giant's annual conference covering AI and virtual reality (VR), is set to take place on September 27 and 28. The firm will unveil new Meta products and offer potential discounts on existing ones. The highly anticipated part of the two-day event will be the new Meta Quest 3 mixed-reality device. This year's focus could also be on AI integration with augmented reality (AR) and VR.

The event will be live-streamed

Meta Connect 2023 will kick off with a keynote by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, followed by various presentations. The full line-up can be found on the official Meta Connect website. This year's event will mark the first time since 2019 that attendees will be present in person. Also, the event will be held at Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California for the first time. The conference will be streamed live on Facebook.

Meta Quest 3: Sleeker design, compact controllers, quicker charging

The long-awaited Meta Quest 3 is expected to be thinner and lighter than its popular predecessor, the Quest 2, with a new design featuring three pill-shaped camera modules. The device will have a stronger focus on AR, offering color passthrough and redesigned, compact controllers. A dock for quicker and more convenient charging will also be included. The official release date will be announced at the event. The base model with 128GB storage is confirmed to cost $499.

We can also expect to hear about Metaverse

With the Meta Quest 3, Meta aims to position its headsets as more than just VR gaming devices, but also as potential AR productivity tools. In addition, we can also expect to hear about how the company plans to handle the metaverse in the future. New AR experiences alongside the Quest 3 itself could be shown during the event.

Share this timeline