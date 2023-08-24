Technology

Google Pixel 8a spotted on Geekbench with Tensor G3 chipset

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 24, 2023 | 06:47 pm 2 min read

Pixel 8a could boot Android 14. Representative image

Google is gearing up to release its flagship Pixel 8 series in October and reports are already emerging about Google Pixel 8a. The latter is touted to be an affordable alternative to the Pixel 8 series and has been spotted testing on Geekbench. The listing reveals that the handset may sport an underclocked Tensor G3 chipset, a Mali-G715 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. It will boot Android 14.

Pixel 8a manages to get impressive scores on Geekbench

According to the Geekbench listing, the Pixel 8a has a single-core score of 1,218 and a multi-core score of 3,175. However, the launch of the Pixel 8a remains uncertain due to rumors that Google may discontinue the A-series. While tipster Yogesh Brar has suggested that Google might stop the A-series, there has been no official confirmation. If the smartphone does make its debut, it is expected to be unveiled at Google's I/O event next year.

Pixel 8a could get an upgraded 120Hz display

Pixel 8a could be similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 7a. For reference, Pixel 7a features a 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2, 4,300mAh battery, and a 64MP main camera Google may upgrade Pixel 8a's display to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Per Android Central, Google is testing two Pixel 8a models, each of which is a different size. This suggests there could be two models: Pixel 8a and Pixel 8a XL with a larger display and bigger battery.

Anticipation grows for Pixel 8 series launch

In the meantime, excitement is building for the launch of the upcoming Pixel 8 series in October. The series is anticipated to include two models: the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Both smartphones are expected to feature Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to have a built-in thermometer sensor and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.