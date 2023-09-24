Leak reveals prices of Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Technology

Leak reveals prices of Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Written by Akash Pandey September 24, 2023 | 07:59 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 8 series will be up for purchase starting October 12 (Photo credit: Google)

Google will announce the Pixel 8 series on October 4, with pre-bookings beginning the next day. While we are yet to hear from the brand about the pricing, a leaked document from @Za_Raczke has revealed the launch price of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. The Pixel 8 Pro will maintain its predecessor's price of $899. However, the regular Pixel 8 will start at $699, making it $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7.

Will the price hike impact Pixel 8's market position?

The starting cost of the Pixel 8 is $100 more than its predecessor. This price increase may affect its market position, as one of the Pixel series' strengths has been its affordability. The price hike may be attributed to rising component costs, but the device will offer significant improvements over its predecessors, including potentially longer software support. Numerous upgrades and Pixel-exclusive features could still make it one of the best phones of 2023.

Expect improved camera performance and battery backup

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be powered by the new Tensor G3 chip, which is expected to have newer cores and a new GPU. The Pixel 8 is also getting support for a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The devices will offer several camera upgrades, which could make them even more competitive in the smartphone market. Both phones will have larger batteries and support slightly faster charging rates compared to their predecessors.

Share this timeline