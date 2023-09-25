AI regulations may be imperfect but necessary: OpenAI CEO

Written by Rishabh Raj September 25, 2023 | 05:20 pm 2 min read

Models that are 10,000 times the power of GPT4 or as smart as human civilization probably deserve some regulation: Altman

During an AI event hosted by Taiwanese business tycoon and politician Terry Gou's charitable foundation, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman underscored the importance of regulating AI. Altman emphasized that while it is possible to get it wrong, it should not be feared. His comments come amid growing global concerns about the risks posed by rapid advances in AI technology.

'Regulations have been positive good'

"Regulation has been not a pure good, but it's been good in a lot of ways. I don't want to have to make an opinion about every time I step on an airplane how safe it's going to be, but I trust that they're pretty safe and I think regulation has been a positive good there," Altman said. He also said, "models that are 10,000 times the power of GPT4 or as smart as human civilization probably deserve some regulation."

Britain to host global AI safety summit

As countries plan to regulate AI, Britain is set to host a global AI safety summit in November. The summit aims to understand the risks posed by AI technology and explore how national and international frameworks could be supported. The need for AI regulation is a global concern, with experts stressing the importance of striking the right balance between advancements and responsible regulation.

Ensuring equitable access to computing resources

Altman expressed concern about the possibility of all global computing power being controlled by a single company or a small group of individuals. In that case, the democratizing impact of technology could be compromised, leading to potential imbalances in power and access. However, Altman remains optimistic, suggesting that society will take steps to prevent such a concentration of power, indicating the importance of regulations and safeguards to ensure equitable access to computing resources and maintain a balanced technology landscape.

