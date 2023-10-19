YouTube removes over 2 million videos in India: Here's why

1/4

Technology 2 min read

YouTube removes over 2 million videos in India: Here's why

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:51 pm Oct 19, 202303:51 pm

Centre has urged YouTube to address fake news

Google has revealed that over two million videos were removed from YouTube in India during Q2 2023. This is because they violated the company's content policies. Mira Chatt, YouTube India's Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy, shared this update at the Google for India event held today. Notably, a significant number of the deleted videos had less than 10 views, showcasing the platform's dedication to upholding content quality.

2/4

Introducing "Watch Page" for news content

On a related note, to enhance the quality of news content on its platform, YouTube will introduce a feature called "Watch Page" in India in the coming months. Available in 11 Indian languages, the Watch Page will suggest videos from credible and trustworthy sources. Users can access the Watch Page for specific news topics by clicking on a video with a newspaper icon, found either on the homepage or in search results.

3/4

Watch Page features and benefits

The news Watch Page will compile content from authoritative sources, encompassing live streams, video on demand, podcasts, and Shorts. This feature will enable viewers to explore various sources and viewpoints within a single page, simplifying the process of finding relevant long-form videos, live coverage, and Shorts for quick updates. By consolidating content from dependable sources, YouTube aims to offer users a more thorough and accurate news experience.

4/4

Centre urges YouTube to address fake news

Recently, the Indian government requested YouTube to identify and combat fake news channels on its platform. However, it's worth mentioning that the Centre has not provided a clear definition of "fake news" in its talks with YouTube. The launch of the News Watch page could be perceived as a step toward addressing this issue by promoting content from verified and trustworthy sources.