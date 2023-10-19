Google Maps to offer metro ticket booking in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:08 pm Oct 19, 202302:08 pm

WhatsApp also offers a metro ticket booking feature

Google Maps is gearing up to offer metro ticket booking for users in India, thanks to a partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). In the coming months, this feature will be available in major metro cities through buyer apps integrated with the open network. This collaboration builds on Google's previous work with ONDC, which included an accelerator program for sellers joining the network and a $25,000 grant for eligible organizations.

Accelerator program and hackathon for digital commerce

Earlier this year, Google and ONDC launched an accelerator program to help sellers transition to the open network. The initiative involved open-sourcing ONDC infrastructure and core APIs. Google also hosted a nationwide hackathon for start-ups and developers focused on digital commerce solutions and made its generative AI tools available for buyers and sellers entering the open network.

WhatsApp's metro ticket booking feature

WhatsApp recently rolled out a similar metro ticket booking feature for users in Bengaluru and Delhi. The Meta-owned app provides an end-to-end ticket booking experience, including payment support, through partnerships with the respective city metro train corporations. This move highlights the growing trend of integrating public transportation services with popular mobile apps to make life easier for users.

Google's other announcements at the annual event

At the Google for India event, the company announced new lending offerings for Google Pay users and merchants, as well as several generative AI updates. Additionally, Google revealed plans to start manufacturing Pixel phones in India, beginning with the Pixel 8 series. These developments showcase Google's commitment to expanding its presence and services in the Indian market.