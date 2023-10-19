WhatsApp will let you access two accounts from one device

1/4

Technology 2 min read

WhatsApp will let you access two accounts from one device

By Sanjana Shankar 01:40 pm Oct 19, 202301:40 pm

The feature will roll out in the coming weeks

A new feature is coming to WhatsApp that will allow users to access two accounts on a single device, as per the announcement by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. This update aims to make it easier to manage and switch between multiple accounts, like separate work and personal profiles, without logging out or carrying an extra device. The feature will roll out to Android users in the coming weeks.

2/4

Requirements for setting up two accounts

To add two accounts to the same device, users will need a separate phone number and SIM card, or a smartphone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM. The second phone or SIM card is necessary for receiving a one-time passcode to help set up the account. After the account verification is done, WhatsApp will work seamlessly with both accounts, no longer requiring a second device or SIM card, according to WhatsApp spokesperson Ellie Heatrick.

3/4

Each WhatsApp account will have its own notification settings

Adding a second account is simple: just head to the app's Settings page and tap the arrow icon next to your name to find the "Add account" option. Each account will have its own notification and privacy settings, so users can tailor alerts for each profile individually. This feature is especially handy if you want to mute work-related notifications during vacations or personal time.

4/4

Evolution of WhatsApp's multi-device functionality

This update follows a previous enhancement that allowed users to access their WhatsApp accounts on multiple devices. Before this change, the platform restricted users to one account per phone. However, in 2021, WhatsApp started exploring multi-device functionality and introduced the ability to sync one account across up to four phones in April. This new feature takes user experience up a notch by streamlining the management of different aspects of their lives while maintaining boundaries.