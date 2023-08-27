WhatsApp will soon allow sharing original quality pictures and videos

Technology

WhatsApp will soon allow sharing original quality pictures and videos

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 27, 2023 | 12:54 pm 1 min read

This facility will be available on Android first

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its 2.23.18.12 beta update. It will allow users to send original quality photos and videos, significantly enhancing the sharing experience. Currently, the app compresses images, leading to a loss of clarity and detail. The upcoming facility will be easily accessible through the documents picker, streamlining the process of selecting and sharing high-quality media from the app gallery.

The feature should be rolled out soon

The original quality photo and video sharing feature is still under development and will be included in a future update of the app. While there is no specific release date, users can expect its arrival in the coming days. This improvement will be highly valuable for WhatsApp users, as it will simplify sharing high-quality media without compromising on quality.

WhatsApp has also fixed an app widget bug

WhatsApp has also fixed a widget bug that arose in the 2.23.18.3 beta firmware for Android. The app widget was unable to show the list of the latest incoming messages, inconveniencing the users.

Share this timeline