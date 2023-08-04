Technology

Apple could use motion tracking to boost Siri's voice recognition

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 04:06 pm 2 min read

The patent application was originally filed in January

Apple has filed a patent application titled "Keyword Detection Using Motion Sensing." It's a lip-reading program that could enhance Siri's voice recognition capabilities. The tool will use motion sensors to record the movement of the mouth, neck, or head to determine if they indicate human speech. Such sensors could be integrated into AirPods or smart glasses, with data being sent to a user's iPhone.

The system will capture facial/head movements to detect speech

The proposed lip-reading program differs from traditional voice recognition systems like Siri, as it would use motion sensors instead of microphones to record mouth movements. This could help overcome issues with voice recognition, such as background noise distortion and battery and processing power consumption from constant voice monitoring. The system could detect facial muscles, vibrations, or head motions to determine if they indicate speech.

Privacy concerns will loom over Apple's innovation

The implications and consequences of Apple's proposed lip-reading program are uncertain. While it could improve Siri's voice recognition, it may also raise privacy concerns. The system would require significant data on mouth movements. It could be used to eavesdrop on conversations or record sensitive information. Apple has not commented on the patent application, and it's unclear if the lip-reading program will become a product.