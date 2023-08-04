Technology

Airbus and Voyager Space to build successor to ISS

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 04, 2023 | 03:12 pm 1 min read

An illustration of Starlab, which is slated to launch in 2028 (Photo credit: Voyager Space)

Voyager Space and Airbus are joining forces to create Starlab, a commercial space station set to replace the International Space Station (ISS) once it retires in 2031. Selected by NASA in December 2021, Starlab is part of Colorado-based Voyager Space's $160 million contract, with Nanoracks and Lockheed Martin. Europe's Airbus, which initially agreed to provide design support, is now a key partner for Starlab.

The Starlab mission will be led by the US

Voyager CEO Dylan Taylor emphasized Starlab will be led by the US despite Airbus's involvement. Starlab recently completed the Systems Requirements Review, which baselines the technical readiness and ability to meet NASA's mission and safety requirements, per Voyager. Scheduled to launch in 2028, the commercial space station will ensure a continued presence of astronauts in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Starlab will also serve the European Space Agency

Starlab aims to meet global space agencies' demands while creating new opportunities for commercial users. Voyager Space and Airbus's partnership also guarantees Europe's continued access to the LEO. Additionally, Starlab will serve the European Space Agency (ESA). The ISS is expected to operate until 2030, after which NASA plans to crash the orbiting space lab into the Pacific Ocean sometime in early 2031.