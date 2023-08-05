Technology

OpenAI announces six new features for ChatGPT: Check them out

Written by Akash Pandey August 05, 2023 | 10:29 am 2 min read

Two features are exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers

OpenAI is rolling out six new features on ChatGPT to enhance user experience and regain the lost traction. The list includes add-ons such as prompt examples, suggested replies, GPT-4 by default, multiple file uploading, longer login durations, and keyboard shortcuts. These improvements aim to make ChatGPT more approachable, especially for beginners who may have drifted away after the initial hype. Read on for more.

Starting with improvements for all users, ChatGPT will offer prompt examples to combat blank-page anxiety, suggested replies for quicker interactions, log-in for more than two weeks, and keyboard shortcuts for efficiency. OpenAI is offering two exclusive features for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Such users can now upload multiple files for analysis, allowing the chatbot to provide better insights. They also get GPT-4 model by default.

The new features will help revive ChatGPT's popularity

With the exciting new features, ChatGPT hopes to get back in the spotlight and positively impact its user base and revenue model. The AI chatbot is set to become more appealing and useful for everyone, from beginners to advanced users. OpenAI will be shipping the features in the new update over the next week. So, keep an eye out for the new rollouts.