Technology

From JEE to CLAT, here's how ChatGPT fared in exams

From JEE to CLAT, here's how ChatGPT fared in exams

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 12, 2023, 06:58 pm 2 min read

ChatGPT failed in the JEE Advanced entrance test

OpenAI's ChatGPT is the biggest sensation in the tech world. The AI-powered chatbot can not only engage in conversations but also generate original content and clear examinations after examinations. However, it seems it was ill-prepared for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, one of the toughest tests in India. Let us see how ChatGPT fared in competitive tests both in India and abroad.

JEE Advanced and UPSC Prelims proved to be too tough

JEE Advanced involves complex figures and diagrams, which posed a challenge to ChatGPT. The AI tool was able to solve only 11 questions in both of its papers and ultimately received negative marks. ChatGPT was also unsuccessful in the 2022 UPSC Civil Service Prelims. Out of the 100 questions attempted, 54 were correct. However, the cut-off was 87.54 (for general category) and ChatGPT failed.

NEET was a failure while CUET was a success

In the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical aspirants, ChatGPT answered all 200 questions but scored 359 out of 800 (45%). The results certainly did not meet expectations. Meanwhile, in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG Exam) the results were promising. It answered 36 questions correctly in the Business Studies paper, thereby achieving a score of 66.4%.

CLAT scores were average

In the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG), the results were mixed. While ChatGPT managed to score the highest marks in current affairs and English, it struggled and ultimately failed in mathematics and logical reasoning sections. The AI-based tool also faced trouble in solving conceptual questions. All things considered, ChatGPT was able to answer 50.83% of the questions correctly.

What's the situation overseas?

In the US, ChatGPT scored 298 out of 400 in the Uniform Bar Exam, which is a position in the 90th percentile. There, candidates have to manage a score of 266 to pass. In other words, the AI tool aced it. ChatGPT was also successful in GRE and SAT (1,410 out of 1,600) tests. In the former, scores varied between the 54-99th percentiles.

MBA and medical tests in the US were a success

ChatGPT scored well in the AMC 10 (6-12th percentile) and AMC 12 (45-66th percentile) mathematics exams. It scored 30 and 60 in the two exams, respectively. It also passed Wharton's MBA test and the US Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) with flying colors.