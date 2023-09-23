Garena Free Fire MAX September 23 codes: Daily rewards await

Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX September 23 codes: Daily rewards await

Written by Akash Pandey September 23, 2023 | 10:15 am 2 min read

These codes are limited to gamers on Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has seen a significant increase in popularity among young gamers. As a result, the game developers offer daily redeem codes to thank the players. The codes are helpful in obtaining rewards such as weapon skins, new characters, and outfit sets, among others. Players can unlock them by entering 12/15-digit character codes on the game's redemption website. However, do note that the codes have expiry dates and server restrictions, too.

Check out the codes for today

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday (September 23) are listed below. FF7MJ31CXKRG, FFPO8BS5JW2D, PJNF5CQBAJLK, F7AC2YXE6RF2 FHLOYFDHE34G, XGW4FNK7ATON, 67IBBMSL7AK8G, FEICJGW9NKYT KEYVGQC3CT8Q, FVRTNJ45IT8U, F4BHK6LYOU9I, F767T1BE456Y FFCMCPSJ99S3, BR43FMAPYEZZ, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG

How to claim your rewards

To claim free rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX, players can follow these steps: First, visit the rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using a web browser. Sign in using Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or X. Guest players must link their accounts to these platforms. Enter the redeem code provided daily and click on "Confirm." A success message will appear, following which players can enjoy their rewards.

Share this timeline