Technology

Mozilla is reviving extension support for Firefox on Android

Written by Athik Saleh August 14, 2023 | 05:36 pm 2 min read

Firefox on Android currently supports less than a dozen extensions (Photo credit: Mozilla)

Mozilla recently announced that its Firefox Android app will soon support a wide range of third-party add-ons. Firefox will be the "only major Android browser" with an open extension ecosystem, Mozilla claimed in a blog post. More details about this are expected to be revealed next month. While Chrome for Android does not support extensions, smaller browsers like Yandex do offer this feature.

Firefox on Android stopped supporting many extensions since 2020

Firefox's extension support on Android experienced a significant reduction when the app was rebuilt in 2020. It's only had fewer than two dozen officially supported extensions since then. However, users can still run any desktop Firefox extension on the Android app by enabling a debug menu. Mozilla cautions this feature is intended for developers and advanced users, as it may result in unexpected outcomes.

Firefox's Android market share is very low

In an effort to help developers create modern mobile WebExtensions, Firefox's director of engineering Giorgio Natili stated that Mozilla aims to provide the best support possible. The company has released a list of instructions for developers to follow to ensure extensions work as expected on Android. Although Mozilla considers Firefox a major Android browser, its market share stands at around 0.5%.