Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for August 16: Collect additional rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 16, 2023 | 10:39 am 1 min read

The codes are valid only for a limited time

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes provide players with an exciting opportunity to win various in-game items, including weapons, diamonds, and skins, among other collectibles. These 12-digit alphanumeric redeem codes are updated daily by the game's developers and are valid only for a limited time. In order to redeem the codes, players have to head to the dedicated microsite.

Here are the codes for today

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FF10-HXQB-BH2J YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR Notably, these codes are valid only for gamers who are on the Indian server.

How to redeem the codes?

The redeem codes provide access to items like Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. To redeem the codes, players must visit the game's official rewards redemption site. Players are required to log in with their registered Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID credentials. After successful redemptions, the rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section.