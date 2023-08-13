Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 13 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 13, 2023 | 10:11 am 2 min read

The game was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has released redeemable codes for August 13. Players can use these codes to unlock in-game items without spending real money. The rewards prove helpful when customizing or upgrading gaming accessories or characters. Individuals with additional supplies have higher chances of winning, which ultimately improves their leaderboard standing. Check out the codes for today.

These codes will help you earn rewards

Here are the codes for gamers on Indian servers. Use them to earn bonuses for free. L8LNF5WK2YPN, 5R8SAGS5MCK5, 4UBYXPTWERES, BKSKECCMJZEB Z2FBHASU3VXS, 26JT3G6RQVAV, A46NU6UFQ2JP, 6LU69JJZJ7S8 FXDSTSWYQTJ9, RHUVSWWVN9G4, FBJ9MTXB9XAP, XKVJM65ANPUQ AMCT7DU2K2U2, W73D61AWNGL2, TPNAMS84ZE8E, NLCB6S92K2DE LQ6Q2A95G29F, HDQKXDFJ7D4H, QA97CXS2J0F0, UK2PZ3NFGV5U 2K5AWHD3FKWB, FAG4LHKD92GZ

Here's how to redeem the codes

To claim the codes, visit the game's rewards redemption website and log in with Facebook, Google, X, Huawei, Apple, or VK accounts. Players must redeem the codes within a limited timeframe. Do note that using the same code twice is not allowed. The rewards show up in the game's mail section within 24 hours of a successful redemption.