What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 22, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition (FE) is expected to launch in India as soon as next month. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date, the support page for the smartphone, which went live on its website on September 20, has fueled speculations about the imminent release. The highly anticipated device is rumored to come with two chipset variants, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. A recent leak also offered a glimpse of the smartphone's design.

Samsung Galaxy S23 could sport a vertically-stacked triple rear camera module, rounded edges, and a punch-hole cutout. It could offer a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could get an in-display fingerprint scanner. The camera module could include a 50MP (OIS) primary camera, an 8MP sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 10MP front-facing camera. The smartphone might arrive in four colorways including Pearl White, Olive, Black Graphite, and Purple Lavender.

According to recent reports, the Galaxy S23 FE will be available in two chipset variants: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. However, it remains uncertain which regions will receive which chip variant of the smartphone. It is reported to pack 8GB of RAM and is likely to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. It could run on Android 13. The device is expected to draw power from a 5,000mAh battery and could support 25W fast charging.

