Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launching soon: What to expect

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launching soon: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 10:44 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy S23 FE will likely have visibly thicker bezels (Photo credit: MSPoweruser)

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to announce its highly anticipated smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE, soon. Earlier this year, some renders of the device surfaced. Now, a recent leak has revealed the potential design and color options in full glory while also suggesting that the launch is imminent. Samsung has not yet confirmed the launch date and pricing, but rumors indicate that the smartphone could be available for around Rs. 50,000. Here are all the rumored specifications.

Check out display and camera rumors

The Galaxy S23 FE will reportedly sport three vertically-stacked rear cameras, rounded edges, and a center-placed punch-hole on the front. The smartphone might arrive in four color options, including Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive. On the display front, it could feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. For added security, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader is expected. At the back, it should offer a 50MP (OIS) main camera, along with ultra-wide and telephoto units.

Handset could support wireless charging

The Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to either use the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It will run Android 13 with One UI 5.1. Under the hood, it could sport a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging. Similar to its predecessor, we expect it to have wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities. The device might arrive in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations.

Share this timeline