Technology

Caviar's Samsung Fold4 with meteorite inserts and gold costs $11,180

Caviar's Samsung Fold4 with meteorite inserts and gold costs $11,180

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 21, 2022, 01:59 pm 3 min read

Golden Meteor model has meterorite particles from three different stones (Photo credit: Caviar)

Luxury customization company Caviar is known for its extravagantly designed smartphones. It has now launched its latest collection, called the 'Heralds of the Galaxy.' Does that name ring any bell? Well, it is a collection of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. What's special about them, you might ask. Well, they have actual meteorite inserts, real gold accents, and top quality leather covering.

Context Why does this story matter?

Caviar's customized phones are a hit among those who have deep pockets. Its stunning designs have made many jaws drop.

That being said, the company has outdone itself with the Heralds of the Galaxy collection. The use of meteorite stones adds an otherworldly touch to the phones.

If you are rich and are looking for a foldable smartphone, this collection is perfect for you.

Golden Meteor The 'Golden Meteor' has meteorite inserts and gold engraving

The Heralds of the Galaxy collection includes four models dubbed 'Solar Eclipse,' 'Black Rain,' 'Canyon Diablo,' and 'Golden Meteor.' Golden Meteor is the star of the range with a double gold electroplated body and a back panel with meteorite inserts. The meteorite particles are from three stones, including Seymchan, Muonionalusta, and Canyon Diablo. It also has a Caviar logo engraved in gold.

Diablo Canyon Diablo has the same stones but a different body

Second in line is the Canyon Diablo, which also has the same meteorite stones. However, it has a Titanium with a black protective PVD body with no gold accents like the Golden Meteor. In this, the Caviar logo is engraved with Titanium. The company has announced that it will make only 29 copies of both Golden Meteor and Canyon Diablo.

Other models Caviar will make 99 copies of Black Rain, Solar Eclipse

The line-up is completed by Black Rain and Solar Eclipse, both having the same Titanium with black protective PVD body used in hi-end Swiss watches. The former has real black calf leather inserts, while the latter sports calf leather and decorative gold-coated inserts. They have the Caviar logo engraved in Titanium and Gold, respectively. The company will make 99 copies of both.

Pocket-pinch Heralds of the Galaxy: Pricing

Golden Meteor, the cream of the crop, is priced at $11,180 for the 256GB model and $11,620 for the 512GB variant. Canyon Diablo is a bit cheaper, as it starts at $10,830 and goes up to $11,270. Solar Eclipse begins at $9,700 for the 256GB model, whereas Black Rain starts at $9,610. Their 512GB variants carry a price-tag of $10,130 and $10,050, respectively.

Specifications Fold4 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Specifications-wise, the Caviar collection is not different from the standard Galaxy Z Fold4. The handset features a 7.6-inch QHD+ main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ cover screen. It flaunts a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto camera. It has a 10MP cover snapper and a 4MP under-display camera. The device is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.