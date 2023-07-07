Technology

Leaks reveal Snapdragon 888-powered Samsung S21 FE's price, launch date

Written by Akash Pandey July 07, 2023 | 03:42 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy S21 FE gets an IP68 rating and an aluminum frame

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner but mobile enthusiasts are discussing the re-introduction of last year's Galaxy S21 FE in India with a new Snapdragon 888 SoC. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that the device has launched with a price-tag of Rs. 49,999. However, Samsung is yet to announce the handset and it'll do so on July 10, per tipster Yogesh Brar.

Why does this story matter?

The launch of the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE has been doing rounds on Twitter for a while now. Samsung also recently hinted at the device's arrival, confirming all the rumors. The brand has effectively utilized its FE edition models to boost sales in the past, and now it aims to strengthen the line-up by adding a Snapdragon variant.

Take a look at Yadav's post

Galaxy S21 FE: Let's recall the specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE bears a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a raised, vertically-stacked triple camera setup. The device offers a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Samsung may announce four color variants this time: Navy Blue, Olive, Graphite, and Lavender.

The phone features an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS

The Galaxy S21 FE has a 12MP (f/1.8, AF, OIS) primary, 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide, and an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera.

Samsung may give an additional Android update, exclusively in India

The Galaxy S21 FE (2023) will house a Snapdragon 888 processor. It may come in an 8GB/256GB configuration. The device could ship in India with Android 12-based One UI 4, and Samsung may give an additional OS update. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery, supporting 25W wired, 15W wireless, and reverse wireless charging. Connectivity duties are handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Price and availability

In India, the Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at Rs. 49,999. However, it will be available for Rs. 44,999 upon launch on July 10. To recall, this Snapdragon 888-powered model was released in the US and European markets last January.