Key facts about NASA's X-59 supersonic aircraft

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 07, 2023 | 02:53 pm 3 min read

X-59 is gearing up for its first test flight (Photo credit: Lockheed Martin)

NASA is developing a supersonic aircraft that is designed to fly faster than the speed of sound. Dubbed X-59, the aircraft has been in the works for over six years now and is inching toward its first test flight which is expected to happen sometime this year. Here we take a look at the key highlights of the X-59.

X-59 is part of NASA's Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) mission

X-59 works on a technology that reduces the loudness of a "sonic boom" which occurs when an aircraft crosses the sound barrier. This disruptive noise will instead be heard only as a "gentle thump" by people on the ground, comparable to a distant thunder or a car door closing. X-59 is one of the two objectives of NASA's Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) mission.

X-59 could pave the way for commercial supersonic flights

The other part of the QUESST mission is to fly the X-59 over several communities in the US to observe how people on the ground respond to the sound generated during the supersonic flight. NASA will then hand over that data to US and international regulators, which could pave the way for commercial supersonic flights, for flying both passenger and cargo.

NASA partnered with Lockheed Martin for developing X-59 in 2019

It is worth mentioning that supersonic passenger flights are currently banned in the US due to regulations on noise pollution. NASA hopes X-59 could lead to the creation of "new sound-based rules" regarding supersonic flights. The space agency partnered with Lockheed Martin to design and develop the X-59 aircraft in 2019. The latter received $247.5 million for that purpose.

X-59 measures 99.7-foot-long and is fueled by a single engine

X-59 is powered by a single jet engine and measures 99.7-foot-long and 29.5-foot-wide. The aircraft is built to fly at a speed of Mach 1.42 or 1,508km/h at 55,000 feet. At that speed, X-59 can significantly cut down travel time. For instance, a supersonic flight between New York and Los Angeles, which takes about 5.5 hours, can be reduced to 2.5 hours or lesser.

X-59 is gearing up for its first flight

NASA has revealed that X-59 has been moved closer to the runway at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in California. Over here, the team will conduct a series of "significant" ground tests to ensure the aircraft is safe to fly. NASA calls this move a "crucial milestone" that will prepare the supersonic aircraft for its first and subsequent flights.

Supersonic flights can make way for faster travel worldwide

X-59 could establish faster and perhaps even newer travel routes, not just over the US but across the world. However, there are a few things that stand in the way before commercial supersonic flights become a reality. One is that such flights are associated with higher emissions and higher fuel consumption. The other big question is: how costly would supersonic passenger flights be?