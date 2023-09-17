Google Pixel Watch 2 launching soon: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey September 17, 2023 | 09:53 pm 2 min read

The Pixel Watch 2 might cost around Rs. 35,000 in India

Google is gearing up to unveil its second-generation smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch 2, on October 4. The company has also confirmed to launch it in India, besides the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The Pixel Watch 2 is anticipated to offer an array of new features and improvements over its predecessor. Pre-orders for the watch are expected to start a day later after its announcement. Here's everything to expect from the wearable.

Design and display enhancements

The Google Pixel Watch 2 will sport a round display and a metal crown on the right side, similar to last year's model. It is likely to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various conditions. The smartwatch may feature a 41mm case made of recycled stainless steel. It will sport a Samsung-sourced 1.2-inch OLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass protection, improved brightness, and possibly new energy-saving features.

Health tracking and Wear OS features

The Pixel Watch 2 should be equipped with an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor for efficient health metric tracking, including SpO2, step count, heart rate, sleep detection, and stress monitoring. The watch will boot Wear OS, possibly the fourth iteration. It'll offer dynamic theming and new watch faces. Users can also expect new apps from OEMs, such as WhatsApp, designed specifically for the smartwatch. The wearable shall use Snapdragon W5 Plus chipset with a custom co-processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

Improved battery life is expected

Google aims to improve battery life with the Pixel Watch 2, which is expected to be rated 306mAh (up from 294mAh). It should last longer than the original Pixel Watch's 24-hour lifespan with Always-on Display (AOD). The watch will also support wireless charging. NFC support for contactless payments might be included as well. On the connectivity front, it would get LTE, Wi-Fi, and ultrawide-band (UWB) support.

