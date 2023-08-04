Technology

Google will notify you if your contact info appears online

Written by Athik Saleh August 04, 2023 | 11:08 am 1 min read

Users can activate push notifications for results showing their name and contact details (Photo credit: Google)

Google has revamped its "results about you" dashboard, making it simpler for users to locate and remove personal information from search results. Users can now input their data and Google will automatically find websites with matches, allowing them to review and request removal. This is a significant upgrade, as users previously had to search for their information manually and request its removal.

People can activate push notifications for new results

This update enables users to find their information on Google without conducting the search themselves. They can also activate push notifications for new results and track their requests through Google's hub. To enable the feature, go to "My Account" page on Google and click on the "Privacy & Security" tab. Under "Personal Info" section, enable "Get alerts about your private contact info appearing online."

Google cannot remove every search result

While this new feature speeds up the process of finding and removing personal information, there are limitations. Google can't remove certain search results, and the feature isn't available for government or educational institution results. The feature is currently available in the US in English. The company plans to introduce it in other countries and languages soon.