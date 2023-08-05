Technology

POCO M6 Pro 5G debuts in India at Rs. 10,999

Written by Akash Pandey August 05, 2023 | 12:33 pm 2 min read

POCO M6 Pro 5G is IP53-rated for dust and water resistance (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has announced the M6 Pro 5G as its latest smartphone in India. The device is exclusively available via Flipkart starting at just Rs. 10,999, which makes it an interesting option for buyers seeking a high-performance phone at an affordable price. The M6 Pro 5G offers a bunch of upgrades over its predecessor, the M4 Pro 5G. Let's have a look at the highlights.

The phone comes in two color options

The POCO M6 Pro 5G appears to be a re-branded version of the Redmi 12 5G, which went on sale only yesterday. The POCO model retains the looks of the Redmi counterpart. However, on the rear, it gets a full-width blacked-out rectangular camera island. That said, the handset is offered in Forest Green and Power Black color variants.

It is backed by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

The POCO M6 Pro 5G sports a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It gets 50MP main and 2MP macro rear cameras. Up front, it features an 8MP selfie camera. The phone uses Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14. Under the hood, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W charging.

The device will be available starting August 9

The POCO M6 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 10,999 for its 4GB/64GB model. Its upper-end 6GB/128GB configuration costs Rs. 12,999. It will be up for grabs in India from August 9, 12:00pm onward. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 off using ICICI Bank cards.