Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G in India: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey August 07, 2023 | 01:27 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy F34 5G boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy F34 5G in India, marking its third F-series phone this year, after Galaxy F14 and Galaxy F54. This device is offered in two configurations: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, which cost Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. First sale kicks off on August 12 via Flipkart, Samsung's online store, and offline retailers. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount.

Let's look at the device's highlights

Galaxy F34 5G has a waterdrop notch, side-mounted fingerprint reader, a polycarbonate rear, and a 3.5mm jack. It sports a 6.46-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5. The device features 50MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro snappers. It has a 13MP front camera. It uses Exynos 1280 chip and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

How does it fare against mid-range 5G competitors?

The Galaxy F34 5G delivers premium features at a reasonable price. It has a high refresh rate display, an optically stabilized primary camera, 5G support, a long-lasting battery pack, and new-age connectivity standards. Additionally, Samsung's promise to deliver four OS upgrades, makes it even more considerable. It appears to be a solid competitor against Motorola G73, Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQOO Z7, and others.

