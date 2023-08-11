Technology

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will be thinnest horizontal foldable yet

Written by Akash Pandey August 11, 2023 | 11:47 am 1 min read

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD will boot Android 13-based MIUI Fold

On August 14, Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 is set to debut as the world's thinnest horizontal foldable ever. Measuring 4.93mm in unfolded form and 9.8mm in folded state, it will beat HONOR Magic V2, which is currently the slimmest book-style foldable device at 9.9mm (folded). The MIX FOLD 3 also improves over last year's MIX FOLD 2, which measures 5.4mm unfolded and 11.2mm folded.

The device will get a redesigned hinge, better folding angles

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 is tipped to offer IP rating The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 has a hinge crafted from high-strength steel and wear-resistant carbon ceramic

The MIX FOLD 3 has a redesigned hinge, boasting a three-stage connecting rod design with 14 movable and 198 parts total. It is touted to withstand over 5,00,000 folds. To recall, MIX FOLD 2 had a two-stage design, with eight movable parts out of 87. The new hinge will allow the phone to be held half-open at angles between 45-degree and 135-degree.

It will include a LEICA-tuned quad camera arrangement

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3 will feature an 8.02-inch QHD+ internal and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ cover display, with both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The primary, telephoto, and periscope cameras will utilize LEICA Vario-Summicron lenses. The latter two will feature 3.2x and 5x optical zoom, respectively. The phone is claimed to last well over a day. Leaks suggest 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.