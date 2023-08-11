Technology

Instagram brings music to carousel posts; tests group mentions

Written by Athik Saleh August 11, 2023 | 11:29 am 2 min read

Instagram users can add music to carousel posts like Stories or Reels (Image credit: Instagram)

American singer Olivia Rodrigo has introduced a new Instagram feature allowing users to add music to their grid posts. She debuted the feature with her latest song, bad idea right? Users can now attach a song to a carousel post containing multiple photos or videos, similar to adding tracks to Stories or Reels. The feature is in the process of being rolled out.

Instagram boosts Reels with an incentive for followers

In addition to the music feature, Instagram is launching a new feature that would incentivize followers to create Reels. When fans use the "add yours" sticker on a video based on a prompt, they have a chance to be highlighted by the original creator or artist. Selected submissions appear at the top of a landing page, showcasing other Reels inspired by the same prompt.

Instagram is expanding Collabs feature

Instagram is also expanding its Collabs feature. It allows public and private accounts to jointly share content. Now, Collabs can have three accounts as co-authors of a post. The platform is also testing a feature that will make tagging people on Stories easier. The feature will let users tag a group of people with a single mention.

Group mention can be used by anyone in the group

Once a group mention is created, anyone in that group can use the same to automatically tag everyone in new stories. The feature would make it easy to tag people during group events and such. It was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri.