How video calls and payments will work on X

Written by Athik Saleh August 11, 2023 | 10:28 am 1 min read

X will soon have video calls and payments (Photo credit: X Corp.)

X, formerly Twitter, is set to introduce video calls as part of its transformation into an "everything app." CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed the new feature in an interview with CNBC. She added that the platform will also allow users to send and receive payments. Let's see how video calls and payments would work on X.

Video calls on X won't need phone numbers

X designer Andrea Conway hinted at the new video chat feature in a tweet yesterday. It wasn't clear what she meant by her post "just called someone on X." Yaccarino's statement indicates Conway was talking about video calls. Per the CEO, users wouldn't need to share their phone numbers to make video calls on X.

Users will be able to send money to friends, creators

There have been a lot of talks about payments on X. Yaccarino said users will be able to send money to their friends or favorite creators on X. X owner Elon Musk has also shared his vision for a payments system on X. His long-term plan seems to be creating savings accounts on the platform that would pay high interest rates to users.