Garena Free Fire MAX's August 11 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 11, 2023 | 09:36 am 1 min read

The game is currently restricted to Android (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is quite popular in the Android ecosystem. Its rewards redemption program allows gamers to unlock in-game items without using real money. Each day, 12/15-digit redeemable codes are made available, which can be claimed by players on the Indian servers. Every code is usable once per individual and within a specific timeframe.

Check out the codes for today

The Free Fire MAX codes for today are listed here: EYH2W3XK8UPG, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, FFCMCPSUYUYS7E, FFCMCPSEN5MX XZJZE25WEFJJ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, BR43FMAPYEZZ, FFCMCPSJ99S3 UVX9PYZV54AC, NPYFATT3HGSQ

This is how you can redeem codes

Gamers must use the codes within 12-18 hours of release. Redeeming several codes boosts the chances of winning, but using the same code twice is prohibited. To claim a code, head to the game's official rewards redemption page and log in with Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK accounts. In case of successful redemption, rewards will show up within 24 hours.