Technology

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 to debut on August 14

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 09, 2023 | 05:30 pm 1 min read

The device will launch on August 14 (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is set to launch its MIX Fold 3 foldable smartphone on August 14. Ahead of the release, the company has teased the design of the new device. It will pack a quad camera module engineered in partnership with LEICA. The handset is tipped to get a periscope telephoto lens and a thin profile with a wide internal screen.

The handset could boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

As a potential rival to Samsung's Z Fold 5 and other foldable smartphones from brands like Vivo and OnePlus, the MIX Fold 3 could impact the foldable market. It could elevate imaging capabilities in the foldable segment. The device's hinge mechanism and display crease management will be crucial factors in determining its success. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

It's unclear when the device will be launched globally

Xiaomi will unveil MIX Fold 3 at an event in China on August 14. The company may share details about the foldable's global launch at that time. The phone could be a game-changer if the company can refine the software and pack the right hardware. Xiaomi's pricing strategy has been quite unpredictable, making it hard to anticipate MIX Fold 3's cost as of now.