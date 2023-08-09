Technology

Airtel Wynk Music's latest feature will offer immersive audio experience

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 09, 2023 | 03:27 pm 1 min read

The company plans to continuously update the music catalog

Airtel's Wynk Music has introduced Dolby Atmos support on the app for all users at no additional cost. This feature will provide users with an immersive audio experience. The Dolby Atmos music catalog will feature songs in eight languages from prominent labels such as Yash Raj Films, Saregama, and Phonographic Digital Limited, among others. The company plans to regularly update the catalog.

Enhanced audio experience will be available on compatible devices

To take advantage of Dolby Atmos on Wynk Music, users must have a Dolby Atmos-enabled smartphone. Wynk Music, which made its debut in 2014, recorded more than 12 million downloads within a year of its launch. The music streaming app hit the 100 million app installs milestone in 2019. Wynk Studio, a dedicated platform for artists, was launched in 2022.

'The collaboration will provide never-before audio experience'

Edwin Charles Albert, Head of Content and Partnerships at Airtel Digital said, "Our partnership with Dolby combines Wynk's core strengths of an extensive library and superior music delivery with a never-before audio experience in Dolby Atmos will certainly enhance user experience immeasurably." "We will continue to add partners with cutting-edge technologies with the aim to consistently deliver the best music experience."